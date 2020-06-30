7901 Southwest Parkway #32

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Luxury Townhome in Southwest Austin Gated Community - Luxury gated townhome community close to AMD, approx. 15-20 minutes to downtown; this beautiful 3bedroom; 2.5 bath; Plus Study has so many upgrades; tile in entry; hall, family; kitchen and baths; recently installed beautiful bamboo floors in study in and stairway...granite counters in kitchen; kitchen open to family room; cozy fireplace in family; spacious master bedroom and huge bathroom and walk-in closet; plenty of storage throughout; backs up to wonderful greenbelt ; quiet gated community!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



