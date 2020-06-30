All apartments in Austin
7901 Southwest Parkway #32
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

7901 Southwest Parkway #32

7901 Southwest Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

7901 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxury Townhome in Southwest Austin Gated Community - Luxury gated townhome community close to AMD, approx. 15-20 minutes to downtown; this beautiful 3bedroom; 2.5 bath; Plus Study has so many upgrades; tile in entry; hall, family; kitchen and baths; recently installed beautiful bamboo floors in study in and stairway...granite counters in kitchen; kitchen open to family room; cozy fireplace in family; spacious master bedroom and huge bathroom and walk-in closet; plenty of storage throughout; backs up to wonderful greenbelt ; quiet gated community!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5615822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 have any available units?
7901 Southwest Parkway #32 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 have?
Some of 7901 Southwest Parkway #32's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 currently offering any rent specials?
7901 Southwest Parkway #32 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 is pet friendly.
Does 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 offer parking?
Yes, 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 offers parking.
Does 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 have a pool?
No, 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 does not have a pool.
Does 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 have accessible units?
No, 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7901 Southwest Parkway #32 does not have units with dishwashers.

