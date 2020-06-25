7712 Easy Wind Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story townhome located in the great area of Crestview with easy access to downtown and the Burnet area. Many upgrades are included in this modern home like wood floors, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and a kitchen island. The master bedroom is equipped with a big walk in closet and walk in shower with custom tiling. This home is completed with 2 parking spots, one garage covered spot and a carport. 2 pet limit with 70 lb max weight.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.