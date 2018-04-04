7708 San Felipe #17

Amenities

Beautiful Condo Near Milwood! - Beautiful 2-story condo in the gated San Felipe Condominiums with 2 car garage and fenced backyard. Master and additional bedroom upstairs with 3rd half bath down. Master with master bath featuring double vanity, separate tub & shower, walk-in closet and private toilet room. New laminate flooring down, new carpet up, and new paint though out. Kitchen has all appliances and gas range. Nice newly landscaped backyard. Condo has private complex pool and takes care of common area lawn and landscaping. Convenient North Austin location near major employers just in-between the Milwood area and HWY 183 (just off McNeil Rd). Acclaimed Round Rock Schools - Pondsprings, Deerpark, McNeil. A must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4474875)