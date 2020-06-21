Amenities

7704 Van Dyke Dr Available 08/07/20 Wonderful Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Millwood Community - Great, Open Floorplan With Vaulted Ceilings ~ Large Secluded Master Suite Upstairs With Spacious Bathroom & Walk-in Closet ~ Two Bedrooms Down ~ New Beautiful Vinyl Plank Flooring In Living & Hall ~ Spacious Kitchen With Tile Floors, Refrigerator & Gas Stove ~ Large Mature Trees With Private Fenced Yard ~ Walk to Rattan Creek Park and Greenbelt ~ Great Location In North Austin! ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com



