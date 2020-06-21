All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7704 Van Dyke Dr

7704 Van Dyke Drive · (737) 215-4630
Location

7704 Van Dyke Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7704 Van Dyke Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1501 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
concierge
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
7704 Van Dyke Dr Available 08/07/20 Wonderful Three Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Millwood Community - Great, Open Floorplan With Vaulted Ceilings ~ Large Secluded Master Suite Upstairs With Spacious Bathroom & Walk-in Closet ~ Two Bedrooms Down ~ New Beautiful Vinyl Plank Flooring In Living & Hall ~ Spacious Kitchen With Tile Floors, Refrigerator & Gas Stove ~ Large Mature Trees With Private Fenced Yard ~ Walk to Rattan Creek Park and Greenbelt ~ Great Location In North Austin! ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE2765831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Van Dyke Dr have any available units?
7704 Van Dyke Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Van Dyke Dr have?
Some of 7704 Van Dyke Dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Van Dyke Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Van Dyke Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Van Dyke Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Van Dyke Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Van Dyke Dr offer parking?
No, 7704 Van Dyke Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7704 Van Dyke Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Van Dyke Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Van Dyke Dr have a pool?
No, 7704 Van Dyke Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Van Dyke Dr have accessible units?
No, 7704 Van Dyke Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Van Dyke Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Van Dyke Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
