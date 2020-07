Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home in Taylor Estates with a formal dining room and open kitchen and family room. Granite island kitchen with tons of cabinet space! Expansive master retreat with an attached flex room - perfect for a private study, raised double vanity with dual sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. Within walking distance to Austin's Dittmar District Park. Extremely quick access to both Manchaca and South 1st Street. Large yard with patio!