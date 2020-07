Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Beautiful re-modeled one story home in Austin ISD near Hwy 290 & 71. Two large bedrooms with walk in closets, built in shelves, closet organizers with carpet. Kitchen is equipped with all white appliances and updated neutral colored cabinets & counter tops. Screened in porch with a very private back yard along a little greenbelt area & 2 car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.