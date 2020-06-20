All apartments in Austin
7605 Covered Bridge Dr
7605 Covered Bridge Dr

7605 Covered Bridge Drive · (512) 567-6625
Location

7605 Covered Bridge Drive, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Pristine home, first time rental-well cared for property on every level. Custom quality, great kitchen w/huge island open to large family room which looks out to level & green terraced backyard. Gardens to cultivate, & places to play. 1 bedroom down, other 3 or up incl. master. Very gracious floor plan w/ample sized bedrooms, master quite large & HUGE master closet, storage! great schools, super neighborhood, HOA park & pool, truly a one of a kind lease property w/all the nicest of quality. Vacant, ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7605 Covered Bridge Dr have any available units?
7605 Covered Bridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7605 Covered Bridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7605 Covered Bridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7605 Covered Bridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7605 Covered Bridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7605 Covered Bridge Dr offer parking?
No, 7605 Covered Bridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7605 Covered Bridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7605 Covered Bridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7605 Covered Bridge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7605 Covered Bridge Dr has a pool.
Does 7605 Covered Bridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 7605 Covered Bridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7605 Covered Bridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7605 Covered Bridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7605 Covered Bridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7605 Covered Bridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
