7602 Woodstone Cv A

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Ready for Move-In! 2/1.5 Duplex SW Austin - Property Id: 214204



2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2-story unit with private garage and yard on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular SW Austin. Property features include upgraded wood laminate flooring and tile throughout, with new carpet on stairs; vaulted ceiling in living area; refrigerator with ice-maker; dishwasher; walk-in pantry; modern subway tiling in the shower; spacious closets; new ceiling fans in bedrooms; central AC and heat with new programmable thermostat; woodburning fireplace; 2 wood blinds; private fenced backyard and garage with new garage door opener and W/D connections. The home is conveniently located just 1.5 miles from MOPAC, and less than 10 miles to Downtown and Sunset Valley shopping center. $1,335 refundable security deposit required. Pets permitted with additional deposit (inquire for details); no breed restrictions.

