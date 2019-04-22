All apartments in Austin
7602 Woodstone Cv A

7602 Woodstone Cove · No Longer Available
Location

7602 Woodstone Cove, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ready for Move-In! 2/1.5 Duplex SW Austin - Property Id: 214204

2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2-story unit with private garage and yard on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular SW Austin. Property features include upgraded wood laminate flooring and tile throughout, with new carpet on stairs; vaulted ceiling in living area; refrigerator with ice-maker; dishwasher; walk-in pantry; modern subway tiling in the shower; spacious closets; new ceiling fans in bedrooms; central AC and heat with new programmable thermostat; woodburning fireplace; 2 wood blinds; private fenced backyard and garage with new garage door opener and W/D connections. The home is conveniently located just 1.5 miles from MOPAC, and less than 10 miles to Downtown and Sunset Valley shopping center. $1,335 refundable security deposit required. Pets permitted with additional deposit (inquire for details); no breed restrictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214204
Property Id 214204

(RLNE5519737)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 Woodstone Cv A have any available units?
7602 Woodstone Cv A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7602 Woodstone Cv A have?
Some of 7602 Woodstone Cv A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 Woodstone Cv A currently offering any rent specials?
7602 Woodstone Cv A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 Woodstone Cv A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7602 Woodstone Cv A is pet friendly.
Does 7602 Woodstone Cv A offer parking?
Yes, 7602 Woodstone Cv A offers parking.
Does 7602 Woodstone Cv A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7602 Woodstone Cv A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 Woodstone Cv A have a pool?
No, 7602 Woodstone Cv A does not have a pool.
Does 7602 Woodstone Cv A have accessible units?
No, 7602 Woodstone Cv A does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 Woodstone Cv A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7602 Woodstone Cv A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
