Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

7533 S Glenn ST

7533 South Glenn Street · No Longer Available
Location

7533 South Glenn Street, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home that features an amazing floor plan with a corner fireplace in living area, spacious bedrooms, decked out backyard with plenty of room to entertain, and a cozy layout. The carpet was replaced 2 years ago. This home also has a complete solar panel system along with solar screens and windows. The city of Austin paid for the entire house to be "weatherized" which maximizes the efficiency of how everything operates and dramatically decreases your utility costs! VERY LOW ELECTRICITY BILL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7533 S Glenn ST have any available units?
7533 S Glenn ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7533 S Glenn ST currently offering any rent specials?
7533 S Glenn ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7533 S Glenn ST pet-friendly?
No, 7533 S Glenn ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7533 S Glenn ST offer parking?
No, 7533 S Glenn ST does not offer parking.
Does 7533 S Glenn ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7533 S Glenn ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7533 S Glenn ST have a pool?
No, 7533 S Glenn ST does not have a pool.
Does 7533 S Glenn ST have accessible units?
No, 7533 S Glenn ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7533 S Glenn ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7533 S Glenn ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7533 S Glenn ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7533 S Glenn ST does not have units with air conditioning.
