7533 S Glenn ST

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Gorgeous home that features an amazing floor plan with a corner fireplace in living area, spacious bedrooms, decked out backyard with plenty of room to entertain, and a cozy layout. The carpet was replaced 2 years ago. This home also has a complete solar panel system along with solar screens and windows. The city of Austin paid for the entire house to be "weatherized" which maximizes the efficiency of how everything operates and dramatically decreases your utility costs! VERY LOW ELECTRICITY BILL