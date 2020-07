Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent in Austin, TX - Location! Location! Location! This home is located in the heart of the Milwood Community. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with a brick fireplace in the living room. Enjoy no carpet, tile flooring downstairs and wood laminate upstairs. Large backyard with a large shade tree to keep you cool on those hot summer days. Enjoy quick access to Parmer Ln and MoPac while being in the desirable Round Rock ISD.



(RLNE5709873)