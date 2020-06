Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Grand Townhome that feels like a house! Southwest Austin-Available Now! - Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath with master downstairs, beautiful natural lighting and hardwood floors downstairs. Includes spacious kitchen and cozy fireplace and backyard patio. One pet okay with approval. HOA limits type of pet allowed. Please inquire. Community pool available with this unit.

Please call 512-582-2445 for more information.



(RLNE4682941)