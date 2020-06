Amenities

A great 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 car garage property in the quiet neighborhood of Coronado Hills. Fantastic backyard with covered deck to relax and uncovered deck to grill and entertain. Just minutes to all that Mueller and East Austin has to offer, 10 minutes to Downtown and Domain. Convenient access to I-35, HWY 183 and HWY 290. Pet type, breed, size and number at owner's discretion. OWNER/AGENT is a licensed Texas REALTOR.

