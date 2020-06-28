All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7402 Dallas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7402 Dallas Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7402 Dallas Drive

7402 Dallas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7402 Dallas Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home Backs to Greenbelt - Easy Access to Parmer and McNeil - Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom home that backs to Rattan Creek Greenbelt & neighborhood park with easy access from backyard. Updates include quartz countertops throughout, new hardware, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, laminate & tile throughout, marble subway tile around the fireplace in the living area, great deck & so much more! Located just minutes from Apple and the Domain area which includes lots of retail shopping, bars, restaurants, hotels & dog parks!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high-quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: None
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Round Rock ISD
Lease Terms: 9 to 21 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5105911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7402 Dallas Drive have any available units?
7402 Dallas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7402 Dallas Drive have?
Some of 7402 Dallas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7402 Dallas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7402 Dallas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7402 Dallas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7402 Dallas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7402 Dallas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7402 Dallas Drive offers parking.
Does 7402 Dallas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7402 Dallas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7402 Dallas Drive have a pool?
No, 7402 Dallas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7402 Dallas Drive have accessible units?
No, 7402 Dallas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7402 Dallas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7402 Dallas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Post West Austin
4330 Bull Creek Rd
Austin, TX 78731
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Grove at Northwest Hills
3517 N Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78731
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78748
Gables Republic Square
401 Guadalupe Street
Austin, TX 78701
Cliffs at Barton Creek
3050 Tamarron Blvd
Austin, TX 78746

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin