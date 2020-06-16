7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485

Amenities
2017 | Luxury 3Bd/2.5Ba Townhome | 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 158745
Community Amenities:
15 Minutes From Downtown Austin
9 Minutes From Hill Country Galleria
Easy Access to Freeways, Easy Access to Shopping, Direct Access Garage, Guest Parking, Limited Access Gated Community, On-call Maintenance, Picnic Area with Barbecue, Stand Alone Homes and Townhomes, Sweeping Hill Country Views*, Walking Trail
Townhome Features:
9Ft Ceilings, Breakfast Bar*, Carpeted Bedroom Floors, Ceiling Fans, Granite Countertops, Direct Access 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Loft*, Private Backyards*, Stainless Steel Appliances, Industrial Sinks. Views*, Walk-in Closets, Washer & Dryer Connections, Well-equipped Kitchens.
512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers & specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158745
Property Id 158745
(RLNE5374198)