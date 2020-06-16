All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:17 AM

7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485

7312 Old Bee Cave Road · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7312 Old Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 188485 · Avail. now

$2,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
2017 | Luxury 3Bd/2.5Ba Townhome | 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 158745

Community Amenities:
15 Minutes From Downtown Austin
9 Minutes From Hill Country Galleria
Easy Access to Freeways, Easy Access to Shopping, Direct Access Garage, Guest Parking, Limited Access Gated Community, On-call Maintenance, Picnic Area with Barbecue, Stand Alone Homes and Townhomes, Sweeping Hill Country Views*, Walking Trail

Townhome Features:
9Ft Ceilings, Breakfast Bar*, Carpeted Bedroom Floors, Ceiling Fans, Granite Countertops, Direct Access 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floors, Loft*, Private Backyards*, Stainless Steel Appliances, Industrial Sinks. Views*, Walk-in Closets, Washer & Dryer Connections, Well-equipped Kitchens.

512-784-5481
FB: @DonRentsIt
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers & specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158745
Property Id 158745

(RLNE5374198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 have any available units?
7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 has a unit available for $2,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 have?
Some of 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 currently offering any rent specials?
7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 is pet friendly.
Does 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 offer parking?
Yes, 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 does offer parking.
Does 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 have a pool?
No, 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 does not have a pool.
Does 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 have accessible units?
No, 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7312 Old Bee Caves Rd 188485 has units with dishwashers.
