Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Wonderfully maintained single story in Circle C Ranch! Beautiful landscape, granite countertops in kitchen, ceiling fans throughout. 4 bedrooms with a large office off the master bedroom. Great floor plan! Tons of amenities in the area, walking distance to schools and trails. A fantastic opportunity to live in a vibrant and beautiful community and only minutes away from downtown Austin!