7312 E Ben White BLVD

This adorable light-filled, gated, stand-alone condo with 3 beds/2 1/2 baths has tile throughout the common areas, an open floorplan, windows galore, walk-in closets, & a spacious kitchen. Private backyard with 2 decks! Upper deck has a fantastic view of green space with amazing sunset views. Professionally onverted garage has a/c & bamboo floors. Close proximity to major highways, downtown, the airport (NOT in flight path), restaurants, shopping & medical. Move in Date Flexible - mid to late Feb ideal.