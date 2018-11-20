All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7312 E Ben White BLVD

7312 Ben White Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7312 Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable light-filled, gated, stand-alone condo with 3 beds/2 1/2 baths has tile throughout the common areas, an open floorplan, windows galore, walk-in closets, & a spacious kitchen. Private backyard with 2 decks! Upper deck has a fantastic view of green space with amazing sunset views. Professionally onverted garage has a/c & bamboo floors. Close proximity to major highways, downtown, the airport (NOT in flight path), restaurants, shopping & medical. Move in Date Flexible - mid to late Feb ideal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7312 E Ben White BLVD have any available units?
7312 E Ben White BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7312 E Ben White BLVD have?
Some of 7312 E Ben White BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7312 E Ben White BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
7312 E Ben White BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7312 E Ben White BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 7312 E Ben White BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7312 E Ben White BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 7312 E Ben White BLVD does offer parking.
Does 7312 E Ben White BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7312 E Ben White BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7312 E Ben White BLVD have a pool?
No, 7312 E Ben White BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 7312 E Ben White BLVD have accessible units?
No, 7312 E Ben White BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 7312 E Ben White BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 7312 E Ben White BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
