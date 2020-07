Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in East Austin! The home features a spacious open floor plan with beautiful hardwoods and high ceilings in the main rooms. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double vanity sink, and natural lighting throughout. Private yard with a porch perfect for enjoying the afternoons. Easy access to plenty of shopping, bars, and restaurants nearby. Washer and Dryer included. Pets ok! Available late November!

Contact us to schedule a showing.