All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7205 Holly Fern Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7205 Holly Fern Cove
Last updated June 3 2019 at 8:43 AM

7205 Holly Fern Cove

7205 Holly Fern Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7205 Holly Fern Cove, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the Jester neighborhood near 2222 and 360, this rental is available for one tenant only. This fully furnished, single floor (no stairs!) home has expansive living areas featuring towering 2-story ceilings which make the open floor plan spacious and airy. Complimented by warm custom wood flooring and rustic wood beam ceilings, its easy to relax, unwind, and enjoy these comfortable spaces.

The East view yields beautiful sunrises, and allows the large deck to be shaded and enjoyable during the late afternoon and evening when the sun goes behind the roofline. Youll enjoy happy hour and dinner on the deck, even in middle of the summer.
This home features
Front sitting room
Living room
Kitchen
Laundry room/Pantry
Dining room
Solarium
Bedroom (11x13) with walk-in closet (3x8)
Bathroom (11x7), marble floor, tub with shower
Large deck with expansive view
Off-street parking
Ceiling Fans throughout
Double Pane/Storm Windows
Fireplace
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet
Fully Furnished
Garden
Lawn
Front Porch/Patio
Security System
Professionally Landscaped
Landscape Sprinkler System
Vaulted Ceilings

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please be a reliable and responsible person whom we can trust to treat our home as your own. No pets, smoking, drugs. Credit and background check required. First month rent, plus one month rent as security deposit due on move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Holly Fern Cove have any available units?
7205 Holly Fern Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 Holly Fern Cove have?
Some of 7205 Holly Fern Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Holly Fern Cove currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Holly Fern Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Holly Fern Cove pet-friendly?
No, 7205 Holly Fern Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7205 Holly Fern Cove offer parking?
Yes, 7205 Holly Fern Cove offers parking.
Does 7205 Holly Fern Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 Holly Fern Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Holly Fern Cove have a pool?
No, 7205 Holly Fern Cove does not have a pool.
Does 7205 Holly Fern Cove have accessible units?
No, 7205 Holly Fern Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Holly Fern Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 Holly Fern Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St
Austin, TX 78723
Bell Quarry Hill
7000 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
7East
2025 E 7th St
Austin, TX 78702
Whitley
301 Brazos St
Austin, TX 78701
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Alexan Garza Ranch
4009 Sabio Dr
Austin, TX 78749

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin