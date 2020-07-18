7205 Holly Fern Cove

Amenities
Located in the Jester neighborhood near 2222 and 360, this rental is available for one tenant only. This fully furnished, single floor (no stairs!) home has expansive living areas featuring towering 2-story ceilings which make the open floor plan spacious and airy. Complimented by warm custom wood flooring and rustic wood beam ceilings, its easy to relax, unwind, and enjoy these comfortable spaces.
The East view yields beautiful sunrises, and allows the large deck to be shaded and enjoyable during the late afternoon and evening when the sun goes behind the roofline. Youll enjoy happy hour and dinner on the deck, even in middle of the summer.
This home features
Front sitting room
Living room
Kitchen
Laundry room/Pantry
Dining room
Solarium
Bedroom (11x13) with walk-in closet (3x8)
Bathroom (11x7), marble floor, tub with shower
Large deck with expansive view
Off-street parking
Ceiling Fans throughout
Double Pane/Storm Windows
Fireplace
Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet
Fully Furnished
Garden
Lawn
Front Porch/Patio
Security System
Professionally Landscaped
Landscape Sprinkler System
Vaulted Ceilings
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please be a reliable and responsible person whom we can trust to treat our home as your own. No pets, smoking, drugs. Credit and background check required. First month rent, plus one month rent as security deposit due on move-in.