7205 Holly Fern Cove

Located in the Jester neighborhood near 2222 and 360, this rental is available for one tenant only. This fully furnished, single floor (no stairs!) home has expansive living areas featuring towering 2-story ceilings which make the open floor plan spacious and airy. Complimented by warm custom wood flooring and rustic wood beam ceilings, its easy to relax, unwind, and enjoy these comfortable spaces.



The East view yields beautiful sunrises, and allows the large deck to be shaded and enjoyable during the late afternoon and evening when the sun goes behind the roofline. Youll enjoy happy hour and dinner on the deck, even in middle of the summer.

This home features

Front sitting room

Living room

Kitchen

Laundry room/Pantry

Dining room

Solarium

Bedroom (11x13) with walk-in closet (3x8)

Bathroom (11x7), marble floor, tub with shower

Large deck with expansive view

Off-street parking

Ceiling Fans throughout

Double Pane/Storm Windows

Fireplace

Flooring: Hardwood, Tile, Carpet

Fully Furnished

Garden

Lawn

Front Porch/Patio

Security System

Professionally Landscaped

Landscape Sprinkler System

Vaulted Ceilings



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Please be a reliable and responsible person whom we can trust to treat our home as your own. No pets, smoking, drugs. Credit and background check required. First month rent, plus one month rent as security deposit due on move-in.