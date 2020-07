Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Great single story home in a quiet neighborhood in South Austin. This house features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with over 1,500 sq ft of living space with a patio area and large fenced in backyard. This house was recently built and has modern everything! It is perfectly located south of 290 and a 2 minutes drive to IH 35. Within walking distance to Austin favorites like HEB, Regal Cinemas, and a plethora of restaurants. Come check out this home today!



