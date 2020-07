Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

STUNNING SINGLE STORY! Just minutes from downtown ATX and Tech Ridge, this 2,051sqft 4/2 sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a HUGE lot. The home has been fully remodeled... new paint, laminate flooring, tiled bathrooms, ceiling fans, new fixtures, appliances... just to name a few. Its even more ideal for pet owners as this lot and backyard is perfect for your furry little family members.



(RLNE5620503)