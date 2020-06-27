7112 Garnet Mill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in South Austin new major highways and South Park Meadows.Community amenities include gym, pool & plenty of fun community events! This modern home includes an open kitchen, formal dining, breakfast area & spacious living room. Kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, espresso colored cabinets, recessed lighting & middle island. Living room is spacious with a fireplace & chandelier. Master bath has a separate garden tub/shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Washer & Dryer are included! Security system included for 6 months! Homes is complete with 2 car garage & privately fenced backyard perfect for pets & entertaining.

Contact us to schedule a showing.