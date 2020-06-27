All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7112 Garnet Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7112 Garnet Mill Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:01 PM

7112 Garnet Mill Lane

7112 Garnet Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7112 Garnet Mill Lane, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in South Austin new major highways and South Park Meadows.Community amenities include gym, pool & plenty of fun community events! This modern home includes an open kitchen, formal dining, breakfast area & spacious living room. Kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, espresso colored cabinets, recessed lighting & middle island. Living room is spacious with a fireplace & chandelier. Master bath has a separate garden tub/shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Washer & Dryer are included! Security system included for 6 months! Homes is complete with 2 car garage & privately fenced backyard perfect for pets & entertaining.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Garnet Mill Lane have any available units?
7112 Garnet Mill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7112 Garnet Mill Lane have?
Some of 7112 Garnet Mill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7112 Garnet Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Garnet Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Garnet Mill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 Garnet Mill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7112 Garnet Mill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Garnet Mill Lane offers parking.
Does 7112 Garnet Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7112 Garnet Mill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Garnet Mill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7112 Garnet Mill Lane has a pool.
Does 7112 Garnet Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 7112 Garnet Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Garnet Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Garnet Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass
Austin, TX 78660
The Vibe
1070 Mearns Meadow Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Spanish Trails
4520 Bennett Avenue
Austin, TX 78751
Candela
1614 East 6th Street
Austin, TX 78702
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35
Austin, TX 78747
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin