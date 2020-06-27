7112 Garnet Mill Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in South Austin new major highways and South Park Meadows.Community amenities include gym, pool & plenty of fun community events! This modern home includes an open kitchen, formal dining, breakfast area & spacious living room. Kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, espresso colored cabinets, recessed lighting & middle island. Living room is spacious with a fireplace & chandelier. Master bath has a separate garden tub/shower, double vanity & a huge walk in closet. Washer & Dryer are included! Security system included for 6 months! Homes is complete with 2 car garage & privately fenced backyard perfect for pets & entertaining.
