7112 Bay City Bend

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To schedule an appointment, please copy and paste this link into your favorite browser: https://u10813.rently.com/properties/660161?source=iframe



Fully appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2000+ sq foot home with an attached 2 car garage. Granite countertops in kitchen, open floor plan and 2 living areas. Community has access to the Colorado River with picnic areas and opportunity for fishing and canoeing. Access to the greenbelt through backyard gate. No pets over 35lbs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.