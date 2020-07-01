All apartments in Austin
7112 Bay City Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7112 Bay City Bend

7112 Bay City Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

7112 Bay City Bnd, Austin, TX 78725

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To schedule an appointment, please copy and paste this link into your favorite browser: https://u10813.rently.com/properties/660161?source=iframe

Fully appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2000+ sq foot home with an attached 2 car garage. Granite countertops in kitchen, open floor plan and 2 living areas. Community has access to the Colorado River with picnic areas and opportunity for fishing and canoeing. Access to the greenbelt through backyard gate. No pets over 35lbs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,125, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,075, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7112 Bay City Bend have any available units?
7112 Bay City Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7112 Bay City Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7112 Bay City Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7112 Bay City Bend pet-friendly?
Yes, 7112 Bay City Bend is pet friendly.
Does 7112 Bay City Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7112 Bay City Bend offers parking.
Does 7112 Bay City Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7112 Bay City Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7112 Bay City Bend have a pool?
No, 7112 Bay City Bend does not have a pool.
Does 7112 Bay City Bend have accessible units?
No, 7112 Bay City Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7112 Bay City Bend have units with dishwashers?
No, 7112 Bay City Bend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7112 Bay City Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 7112 Bay City Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

