710 Turtle creek Blvd

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!
Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?
__________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Cherry Cabinets
Rosa Pearl Granite Countertops
Glass Tile Backsplash
Gooseneck Faucets
Vessel Sinks
Designer Ceiling Fans
Framed Mirrors
Designer Lighting
Vinyl Wood Flooring
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
24 Hour Business Center
Sparkling Pool
EV Charging Station
Dog Park
Picnic Area
BBQ Grills
Pets Welcome