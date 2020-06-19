All apartments in Austin
710 Turtle creek Blvd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

710 Turtle creek Blvd

710 Turtle Creek Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

__________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Cherry Cabinets

Rosa Pearl Granite Countertops

Glass Tile Backsplash

Gooseneck Faucets

Vessel Sinks

Designer Ceiling Fans

Framed Mirrors

Designer Lighting

Vinyl Wood Flooring

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

24 Hour Business Center

Sparkling Pool

EV Charging Station

Dog Park

Picnic Area

BBQ Grills

Pets Welcome

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Turtle creek Blvd have any available units?
710 Turtle creek Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Turtle creek Blvd have?
Some of 710 Turtle creek Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Turtle creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
710 Turtle creek Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Turtle creek Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Turtle creek Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 710 Turtle creek Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 710 Turtle creek Blvd does offer parking.
Does 710 Turtle creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Turtle creek Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Turtle creek Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 710 Turtle creek Blvd has a pool.
Does 710 Turtle creek Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 710 Turtle creek Blvd has accessible units.
Does 710 Turtle creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 Turtle creek Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
