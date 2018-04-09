707 Cardinal Lane K-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel coffee bar

Amazing 3 bedroom condo with a rooftop patio, modern finishes. Located in the desirable 78704 area! Spacious floorplan with high ceilings. Perfect location off of South 1st street. Blocks away from coffee shops and restaurants. Near 71 Hwy/Ben White Blvd. This property is a MUST SEE!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Condo

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Galindo

YEAR BUILT: 2013



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- 78704!

- Washer and Dryer included!

- Stainless steel appliances!

- Gorgeous landscaped fenced in backyard!

- Quiet Neighborhood!

- Tons of Natural Light!

- One Car Garage!

- Roof-top Patio!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **