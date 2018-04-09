All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 23 2019

707 Cardinal Lane K-1

707 Cardinal Ln · No Longer Available
Location

707 Cardinal Ln, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom condo with a rooftop patio, modern finishes. Located in the desirable 78704 area! Spacious floorplan with high ceilings. Perfect location off of South 1st street. Blocks away from coffee shops and restaurants. Near 71 Hwy/Ben White Blvd. This property is a MUST SEE!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Condo
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Galindo
YEAR BUILT: 2013

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- 78704!
- Washer and Dryer included!
- Stainless steel appliances!
- Gorgeous landscaped fenced in backyard!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- One Car Garage!
- Roof-top Patio!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 have any available units?
707 Cardinal Lane K-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 have?
Some of 707 Cardinal Lane K-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 currently offering any rent specials?
707 Cardinal Lane K-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 is pet friendly.
Does 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 offer parking?
Yes, 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 offers parking.
Does 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 have a pool?
No, 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 does not have a pool.
Does 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 have accessible units?
No, 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Cardinal Lane K-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
