All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 704 W. 21st Street #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
704 W. 21st Street #305
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

704 W. 21st Street #305

704 W 21st St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

704 W 21st St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
online portal
704 W. 21st Street #305 Available 08/15/20 New Flooring in Gated West Campus Condo with Washer/Dryer, Parking, and Water Paid! - NEW LAMINATE FLOORING

This West Campus condo is only three blocks from the UT campus and half a block to a small campus convenient store. This gated complex has spacious two bedroom, two bath floor plan making it a great option for roommates who want privacy. Located just blocks away from UT campus, the Drag, restaurants, stores, bars, and all the West Campus excitement. Washer/dryer included with water paid and 2 reserved parking!

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4506659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 W. 21st Street #305 have any available units?
704 W. 21st Street #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 W. 21st Street #305 have?
Some of 704 W. 21st Street #305's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 W. 21st Street #305 currently offering any rent specials?
704 W. 21st Street #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 W. 21st Street #305 pet-friendly?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #305 offer parking?
Yes, 704 W. 21st Street #305 offers parking.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 W. 21st Street #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #305 have a pool?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #305 does not have a pool.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #305 have accessible units?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 704 W. 21st Street #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 W. 21st Street #305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
Abelia Flats
8225 FM 620
Austin, TX 78726
The Kenzie at the Domain
3201 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Toscana
13355 N US Hwy 183
Austin, TX 78750
Gallery At Domain Edge and Parkside
11121 Alterra Pkwy
Austin, TX 78758

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin