Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking online portal

704 W. 21st Street #305 Available 08/15/20 New Flooring in Gated West Campus Condo with Washer/Dryer, Parking, and Water Paid! - NEW LAMINATE FLOORING



This West Campus condo is only three blocks from the UT campus and half a block to a small campus convenient store. This gated complex has spacious two bedroom, two bath floor plan making it a great option for roommates who want privacy. Located just blocks away from UT campus, the Drag, restaurants, stores, bars, and all the West Campus excitement. Washer/dryer included with water paid and 2 reserved parking!



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



No Pets Allowed



