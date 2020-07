Amenities

Newly renovated home with an updated kitchen with granite counters, new dishwasher & microwave & a year old range. NO Carpet. Wood laminate flooring in all living, dining, kitchen & bedrooms. Bathrooms have tiled floors w/ custom shower surround, new granite counters & sink. New fans in living & all bedrooms. Painted inside out. Fenced back yard with a canopy of trees for shade. Great established neighborhood w/lots of trees. Close to major employers, shopping hwys. Excellent schools.