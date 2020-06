Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute 3 bed, 2 bath home in South Austin close to EVERYTHING! Sits on a corner lot! Large living with separate space for the breakfast area. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and fridge stays! All bedrooms are good sizes and each one has a walk in closet. Washer and dryer stay. Gorgeous, private backyard with lots of space for entertaining. Come and see this one today, agent lives nearby and can show nights and weekends.