All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:08 AM

7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955

7001 Oak Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
West Oak Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7001 Oak Meadow Dr, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Neighbor Hill Country Vineyards***Oak Hill** - Property Id: 100058

Apartment Features:
Hill Country Views*, All Units Built To Condominium Specifications Providing Quiet Living Environments, Gas Cooking, Heating and Fireplaces, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Unique Features such as Fireplaces, Bookshelves and Built-in Wine Racks*, Oversized Outdoor Living Space Including Patios and Balconies, Energy Efficient, Stained Concrete Floors*, Garden Tubs and Stand Up Showers* and Washer / Dryer Connections in All Units.

Community Features:
Boutique Community Living Close to Downtown with less than 150 apartments on-site, Swimming Pool with Sundeck Featuring Hill Country Views, located near neighboring Texas Hill Country Including Vineyards, Shopping, Restaurants, and Music Venues. Hilltop Clubhouse, Outdoor Seating Oasis with Fireplace, 24/7 Fitness Center, Limited Access Entry Gates and Garages Available.

512-784-5481 Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Unit ID: 24925
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/100058p
Property Id 100058

(RLNE5079218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 have any available units?
7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 have?
Some of 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 offers parking.
Does 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 has a pool.
Does 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 have accessible units?
No, 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Oak Meadow Dr 77955 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chandelier
2336 Douglas St
Austin, TX 78741
West Koenig Flats
5608 Avenue F
Austin, TX 78751
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
The Grove Apartments
3707 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Crescent
127 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Sur512
5010 S Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78745
Summer Grove
7905 San Felipe Blvd
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin