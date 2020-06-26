All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
70 Rainey Street Unit #1209
Last updated September 3 2019 at 1:45 PM

70 Rainey Street Unit #1209

70 Rainey St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

70 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
dog park
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury condo 2/2 - Brand NEW - 12th floor - Stunning finishes - Lady Bird Lake Views - Private terrace - This beautiful brand new 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo is a must see. It has all the luxury you could desire right on the hip Rainey ST. 10 foot ceilings, MARKZEFF designed interior finish selections & custom MARKZEFF Watermark kitchen fixtures. Quartz countertops and backsplash with premium Miele professional appliances. 21,000 SQ FT amenity deck on the 10th floor will blow you away. Lavish landscaping, a great area to relax and unwind with garden alcoves, private nooks, and seating areas. The area includes outdoor lounge and gas fire pits, grill-equipped kitchen, pool-side cabanas, outdoor gaming lawn, spacious herb garden, fenced dog park, garden-wrapped bistro seating, meandering walking path, and secluded plunge pool.72 foot-long infinity edge pool with unobstructed views of Lady Bird Lake and the downtown Austin skyline. This chlorinated, 4.5' foot-deep pool will be temperature controlled to accommodate year-round use.

(RLNE4894626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 have any available units?
70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 have?
Some of 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 currently offering any rent specials?
70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 is pet friendly.
Does 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 offer parking?
No, 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 does not offer parking.
Does 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 have a pool?
Yes, 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 has a pool.
Does 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 have accessible units?
No, 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Rainey Street Unit #1209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Bridge at Terracina Apartment Homes
8100 N Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78759
Montecito
3111 Parker Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
River Oaks
3001 Medical Arts St
Austin, TX 78705
The Gallery
3622 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78704
St. Edward's Apartments
125 Woodward Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin