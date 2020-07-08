All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6808 Tulane Drive

6808 Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6808 Tulane Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/673684

Spacious 5 bedroom house in South Austin. Great kitchen with granite countertops. Easy access to major highways. Large master suite formally game room. All hard flooring throughout. Private, fenced backyard. Fireplace in open living room. Plenty of natural light!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 10/10/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6808 Tulane Drive have any available units?
6808 Tulane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6808 Tulane Drive have?
Some of 6808 Tulane Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6808 Tulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6808 Tulane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6808 Tulane Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6808 Tulane Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6808 Tulane Drive offer parking?
No, 6808 Tulane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6808 Tulane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6808 Tulane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6808 Tulane Drive have a pool?
No, 6808 Tulane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6808 Tulane Drive have accessible units?
No, 6808 Tulane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6808 Tulane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6808 Tulane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

