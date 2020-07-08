6808 Tulane Drive

Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom house in South Austin. Great kitchen with granite countertops. Easy access to major highways. Large master suite formally game room. All hard flooring throughout. Private, fenced backyard. Fireplace in open living room. Plenty of natural light!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 10/10/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
