6808 Tulane Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/673684



Spacious 5 bedroom house in South Austin. Great kitchen with granite countertops. Easy access to major highways. Large master suite formally game room. All hard flooring throughout. Private, fenced backyard. Fireplace in open living room. Plenty of natural light!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available 10/10/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.