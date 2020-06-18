All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

6805 North Capital of Texas Highway

6805 Capital of Texas Highway · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6805 Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, TX 78731

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
garage
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment & Community Amenities

Air Conditioning

Balcony Patio

Dishwashers

Granite Countertops

Renovated options available

Walk-in Closets

Wood Vinyl Flooring

Attached Garage

Dining room or eat-in kitchen

Fireplaces

High Speed Internet Access

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer/dryer connections

Yard

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway have any available units?
6805 North Capital of Texas Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway have?
Some of 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway currently offering any rent specials?
6805 North Capital of Texas Highway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway pet-friendly?
No, 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway offer parking?
Yes, 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway does offer parking.
Does 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway have a pool?
No, 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway does not have a pool.
Does 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway have accessible units?
Yes, 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway has accessible units.
Does 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6805 North Capital of Texas Highway has units with dishwashers.
