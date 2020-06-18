6805 North Capital of Texas Highway

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport parking garage internet access

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Austin, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious East Austin apartment.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment & Community Amenities



Air Conditioning



Balcony Patio



Dishwashers



Granite Countertops



Renovated options available



Walk-in Closets



Wood Vinyl Flooring



Attached Garage



Dining room or eat-in kitchen



Fireplaces



High Speed Internet Access



Stainless Steel Appliances



Washer/dryer connections



Yard



