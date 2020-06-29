All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

6800 McNeil Drive

6800 Mcneil Drive · (512) 357-8110
Location

6800 Mcneil Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
McNeil Drive, Austin, TX 78729 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Immediate MOVE INS Available!!! Spacious Units, Amazing Amenities and An Awesome Price!! How Did You Hear About Us? Answer Nathan Thomas Apartment Experts. CALL ME FOR VIEWING: Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232 Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($85/mo), Club house, Hot Tub, 2 Saunas, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports. Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators and much more! [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3593349 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 McNeil Drive have any available units?
6800 McNeil Drive has a unit available for $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6800 McNeil Drive have?
Some of 6800 McNeil Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6800 McNeil Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6800 McNeil Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 McNeil Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6800 McNeil Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6800 McNeil Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6800 McNeil Drive offers parking.
Does 6800 McNeil Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 McNeil Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 McNeil Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6800 McNeil Drive has a pool.
Does 6800 McNeil Drive have accessible units?
No, 6800 McNeil Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 McNeil Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6800 McNeil Drive has units with dishwashers.
