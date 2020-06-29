6800 McNeil Drive

Amenities

McNeil Drive, Austin, TX 78729 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Nathan Thomas, Central Metro Realty, (512) 357-8110. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Immediate MOVE INS Available!!! Spacious Units, Amazing Amenities and An Awesome Price!! How Did You Hear About Us? Answer Nathan Thomas Apartment Experts. CALL ME FOR VIEWING: Nathan Thomas 512-576-9232 Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Private detached garages($85/mo), Club house, Hot Tub, 2 Saunas, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports. Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators and much more! [ Published 29-Jun-20 / ID 3593349 ]