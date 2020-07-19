All apartments in Austin
6708 Manchaca Road #28

6708 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious, Two Story, South Austin Condo! - Welcome to 6708 Manchaca #28! This two story condo is nested inside the La Vid gated community just down the street from Garrison Park! Inside the condo features an open floor plan, wood flooring, granite counter-tops and a full suite of stainless appliances in the kitchen. The second floor houses a second living room, stylish guest bath, and a master bedroom with his and her closets! Click contact us to speak to a leasing agent for more information on this excellent South Austin condo.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 14 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2599203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

