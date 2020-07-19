6708 Manchaca Road #28

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious, Two Story, South Austin Condo! - Welcome to 6708 Manchaca #28! This two story condo is nested inside the La Vid gated community just down the street from Garrison Park! Inside the condo features an open floor plan, wood flooring, granite counter-tops and a full suite of stainless appliances in the kitchen. The second floor houses a second living room, stylish guest bath, and a master bedroom with his and her closets! Click contact us to speak to a leasing agent for more information on this excellent South Austin condo.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 14 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



