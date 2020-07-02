All apartments in Austin
6701 Covered Bridge DR
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

6701 Covered Bridge DR

6701 Covered Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Covered Bridge Drive, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Texas-themed Impeccable Condo. End unit with fabulous fenced backyard & stunning deck among the treetops, is amazingly quiet & private. Large living area touts a wall of windows & gas fireplace. Master suite is down w/ 2 walk-in closets. 2 bdrms & bth up & study desk area. Condo area is gated with access to amenities - pool, trails & park. Kitchen is chef-ready w/ stainless appliances, granite counters & large pantry. Condo has easy access to roads, excellent schools, and is near public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Covered Bridge DR have any available units?
6701 Covered Bridge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 Covered Bridge DR have?
Some of 6701 Covered Bridge DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Covered Bridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Covered Bridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Covered Bridge DR pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Covered Bridge DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6701 Covered Bridge DR offer parking?
No, 6701 Covered Bridge DR does not offer parking.
Does 6701 Covered Bridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Covered Bridge DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Covered Bridge DR have a pool?
Yes, 6701 Covered Bridge DR has a pool.
Does 6701 Covered Bridge DR have accessible units?
Yes, 6701 Covered Bridge DR has accessible units.
Does 6701 Covered Bridge DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Covered Bridge DR does not have units with dishwashers.

