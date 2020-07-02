6701 Covered Bridge DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible pool

Texas-themed Impeccable Condo. End unit with fabulous fenced backyard & stunning deck among the treetops, is amazingly quiet & private. Large living area touts a wall of windows & gas fireplace. Master suite is down w/ 2 walk-in closets. 2 bdrms & bth up & study desk area. Condo area is gated with access to amenities - pool, trails & park. Kitchen is chef-ready w/ stainless appliances, granite counters & large pantry. Condo has easy access to roads, excellent schools, and is near public transportation.