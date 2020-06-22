6613 Valleyside Road

Amenities

**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/hzmyz-28niE **



Northwest Hills Townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms up, 2.5 baths. Private back porch with cedar fences. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living and all bedroom areas. Concrete stained in kitchen. Pool, tennis court, club house included with HOA. Quick access to Mopac, close to DT, tech-business centers, restaurants. Great school district - Blue Ribbon award winning Doss Elementary, Murchison MS and Anderson HS.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Hills Club Twnhs

YEAR BUILT: 1979



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Great location!

- Great school district

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

