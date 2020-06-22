Amenities
**Walkthrough Video: https://youtu.be/hzmyz-28niE **
Northwest Hills Townhouse w/ 3 bedrooms up, 2.5 baths. Private back porch with cedar fences. Beautiful hardwood flooring in living and all bedroom areas. Concrete stained in kitchen. Pool, tennis court, club house included with HOA. Quick access to Mopac, close to DT, tech-business centers, restaurants. Great school district - Blue Ribbon award winning Doss Elementary, Murchison MS and Anderson HS.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Hills Club Twnhs
YEAR BUILT: 1979
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Great location!
- Great school district
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Clubhouse, Dining Room, Family Room, Fireplace (Gas), Fireplace (Wood), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Living Room, New Flooring, Patio, Stainless Steel Appliances, Community Pool, Tennis Court, W/D In Unit, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Electric)
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/6613-valleyside-road ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.