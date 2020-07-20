Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

6606 Krollton Drive Available 07/03/19 Awesome, Updated Home in GREAT South Austin Location - This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and lots of great updates such as wood and concrete floors, updated bathrooms, an open floorplan, and a shady, fully-fenced backyard!



The living room features wood floors and a cozy stone fireplace and is open to the dining area. The dining area opens to the kitchen. This home is great for entertaining with its open plan and great backyard!



Also enjoy a two-car garage, mature trees, and the location can't be beat!



Pet's allowed, some exception applies.



(RLNE2805193)