6606 Betty Cook Dr Available 07/15/20 Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home In University Hills in East Austin - Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home In University Hills in East Austin on Large Lot on Cul-de-Sac Adjacent to 3.5 Acre Secret Neighborhood Pond ~ Large Living Area w/Stone Fireplace & Cathedral Ceiling ~ Updated Kitchen w/New Stainless Appliances ~ Washer/Dryer Included ~ Updated Bathrooms ~ Office or Study ~ New Wood Look Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout ~ Fresh Paint ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Huge Backyard ~ Close to 290, 183 & 35 ~ Near Shopping, Dining & Entertainment ~ Minutes to Downtown



