Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This RARE one bedroom end unit in the heart of Austin's walkable Northwest Hills--ONLY 6 MILES to downtown or Domain shopping center. This unit has back and front patio space. Tons of UPGRADES: custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a newly redone bathroom, hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and a wood-burning fireplace. HOA covers water, trash, See it for yourself. Appliances stay