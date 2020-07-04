All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:25 AM

6515 Manchaca Rd

6515 Manchaca Road · No Longer Available
Location

6515 Manchaca Road, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
new construction
trash valet
Apartment Amenities

One and Two Bedroom Modern Residences, Perfect for Entertaining

Choose between two designer finish schemes

Custom Insulated Windows with Tons of Light

Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living and Bedrooms

Designer Lighting and Fixtures

Spacious Private Patio or Balcony

No Need to Send Laundry for a Laundry Service. Each Home Comes with a Washer and Dryer*

Quartz Countertops with Subway Tile Backsplash

European Cabinetry, Brushed Nickel Hardware and Quartz Counter Tops

Side by Side Refrigerators with Ice Makers*

Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Double Stainless Sinks with High End Faucets

Luxurious Bathrooms with Elegant Quartz Vanities and Baths

Garden Soaking Tubs

Ample Closets

Custom Mirrors

Washer and Dryer Included

Two Shades of Hardwood Style Flooring in Living Areas

Disability Access

Medicine Cabinets

Community Amenities

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Social Seating and Private Cabanas

Advanced Fitness Facility

Lush Landscaping with Outdoor Entertainment Spots

Pet Friendly Community with Pet Park

Social Calendar with Activities for all residents to enjoy

The Pool Side BBQ Deck provides residents & their guests with the perfect setting to enjoy casual dining experiences surrounded by the resort swimming pool & dancing fountains

Entertain in our Wi-Fi Lounge, featuring Billiards and Shuffle Board with a Media Wall

Meet and Greet over a Free Cup of Coffee or Tea in our Wi-Fi Bistro Lounge

Play in our outdoor chess set

Your pet will enjoy our dog park and Paw Wash Station

Brand New Construction

Few steps to Austin Metro

15 Minutes to Downtown Austin

AT&T Giga Fiber Community

Resident Only Access Gated Community

Smoke Free Living Apartments and Common Areas

Door to Door Trash Valet Service

Resident Signature Benefits

Austin Skyline Views

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 Manchaca Rd have any available units?
6515 Manchaca Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6515 Manchaca Rd have?
Some of 6515 Manchaca Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 Manchaca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6515 Manchaca Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 Manchaca Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 Manchaca Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6515 Manchaca Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6515 Manchaca Rd offers parking.
Does 6515 Manchaca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 Manchaca Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 Manchaca Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6515 Manchaca Rd has a pool.
Does 6515 Manchaca Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 6515 Manchaca Rd has accessible units.
Does 6515 Manchaca Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 Manchaca Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

