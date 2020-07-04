6515 Manchaca Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed new construction carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access new construction trash valet

You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.



Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!



Apartment Amenities



One and Two Bedroom Modern Residences, Perfect for Entertaining



Choose between two designer finish schemes



Custom Insulated Windows with Tons of Light



Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living and Bedrooms



Designer Lighting and Fixtures



Spacious Private Patio or Balcony



No Need to Send Laundry for a Laundry Service. Each Home Comes with a Washer and Dryer*



Quartz Countertops with Subway Tile Backsplash



European Cabinetry, Brushed Nickel Hardware and Quartz Counter Tops



Side by Side Refrigerators with Ice Makers*



Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Double Stainless Sinks with High End Faucets



Luxurious Bathrooms with Elegant Quartz Vanities and Baths



Garden Soaking Tubs



Ample Closets



Custom Mirrors



Washer and Dryer Included



Two Shades of Hardwood Style Flooring in Living Areas



Disability Access



Medicine Cabinets



Community Amenities



Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Social Seating and Private Cabanas



Advanced Fitness Facility



Lush Landscaping with Outdoor Entertainment Spots



Pet Friendly Community with Pet Park



Social Calendar with Activities for all residents to enjoy



The Pool Side BBQ Deck provides residents & their guests with the perfect setting to enjoy casual dining experiences surrounded by the resort swimming pool & dancing fountains



Entertain in our Wi-Fi Lounge, featuring Billiards and Shuffle Board with a Media Wall



Meet and Greet over a Free Cup of Coffee or Tea in our Wi-Fi Bistro Lounge



Play in our outdoor chess set



Your pet will enjoy our dog park and Paw Wash Station



Brand New Construction



Few steps to Austin Metro



15 Minutes to Downtown Austin



AT&T Giga Fiber Community



Resident Only Access Gated Community



Smoke Free Living Apartments and Common Areas



Door to Door Trash Valet Service



Resident Signature Benefits



Austin Skyline Views



