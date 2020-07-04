6515 Manchaca Rd

Amenities
You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.
Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!
Apartment Amenities
One and Two Bedroom Modern Residences, Perfect for Entertaining
Choose between two designer finish schemes
Custom Insulated Windows with Tons of Light
Ceiling Fans with Lighting in Living and Bedrooms
Designer Lighting and Fixtures
Spacious Private Patio or Balcony
No Need to Send Laundry for a Laundry Service. Each Home Comes with a Washer and Dryer*
Quartz Countertops with Subway Tile Backsplash
European Cabinetry, Brushed Nickel Hardware and Quartz Counter Tops
Side by Side Refrigerators with Ice Makers*
Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Double Stainless Sinks with High End Faucets
Luxurious Bathrooms with Elegant Quartz Vanities and Baths
Garden Soaking Tubs
Ample Closets
Custom Mirrors
Washer and Dryer Included
Two Shades of Hardwood Style Flooring in Living Areas
Disability Access
Medicine Cabinets
Community Amenities
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Social Seating and Private Cabanas
Advanced Fitness Facility
Lush Landscaping with Outdoor Entertainment Spots
Pet Friendly Community with Pet Park
Social Calendar with Activities for all residents to enjoy
The Pool Side BBQ Deck provides residents & their guests with the perfect setting to enjoy casual dining experiences surrounded by the resort swimming pool & dancing fountains
Entertain in our Wi-Fi Lounge, featuring Billiards and Shuffle Board with a Media Wall
Meet and Greet over a Free Cup of Coffee or Tea in our Wi-Fi Bistro Lounge
Play in our outdoor chess set
Your pet will enjoy our dog park and Paw Wash Station
Brand New Construction
Few steps to Austin Metro
15 Minutes to Downtown Austin
AT&T Giga Fiber Community
Resident Only Access Gated Community
Smoke Free Living Apartments and Common Areas
Door to Door Trash Valet Service
Resident Signature Benefits
Austin Skyline Views