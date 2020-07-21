6513 Alum Rock Cove

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home w/ spacious kitchen and living space! Big master Bedroom/Bathroom! Fully fenced private backyard and plenty of shade trees! Close to Onion Creek and McKinney Falls Parks! Great Schools and quiet neighborhood! Must See!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: McKinney Park East
YEAR BUILT: 2007
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- 2-Story with Large Bedrooms!
- Great location!
- Open Living area!
- Plenty of Natural Light throughout!
- Private backyard with tons of shade!
- Close to Onion Creek and McKinney Falls State Park!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **