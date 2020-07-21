All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

6513 Alum Rock Cove

6513 Alum Rock Cove · No Longer Available
Location

6513 Alum Rock Cove, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home w/ spacious kitchen and living space! Big master Bedroom/Bathroom! Fully fenced private backyard and plenty of shade trees! Close to Onion Creek and McKinney Falls Parks! Great Schools and quiet neighborhood! Must See!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: McKinney Park East
YEAR BUILT: 2007

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- 2-Story with Large Bedrooms!
- Great location!
- Open Living area!
- Plenty of Natural Light throughout!
- Private backyard with tons of shade!
- Close to Onion Creek and McKinney Falls State Park!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 Alum Rock Cove have any available units?
6513 Alum Rock Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6513 Alum Rock Cove currently offering any rent specials?
6513 Alum Rock Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 Alum Rock Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 Alum Rock Cove is pet friendly.
Does 6513 Alum Rock Cove offer parking?
Yes, 6513 Alum Rock Cove offers parking.
Does 6513 Alum Rock Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6513 Alum Rock Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 Alum Rock Cove have a pool?
No, 6513 Alum Rock Cove does not have a pool.
Does 6513 Alum Rock Cove have accessible units?
No, 6513 Alum Rock Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 Alum Rock Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6513 Alum Rock Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6513 Alum Rock Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 6513 Alum Rock Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
