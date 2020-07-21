6513 Alum Rock Cove

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story 3 Bed/2.5 Bath home w/ spacious kitchen and living space! Big master Bedroom/Bathroom! Fully fenced private backyard and plenty of shade trees! Close to Onion Creek and McKinney Falls Parks! Great Schools and quiet neighborhood! Must See!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: McKinney Park East

YEAR BUILT: 2007



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- 2-Story with Large Bedrooms!

- Great location!

- Open Living area!

- Plenty of Natural Light throughout!

- Private backyard with tons of shade!

- Close to Onion Creek and McKinney Falls State Park!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **