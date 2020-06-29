Amenities

6506 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’re in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you’re intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It’s that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world’s largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you’ve secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Cable & Internet Ready Custom Lighting and Ceiling Fans Airy 10-Foot Ceilings Concrete or Wood-Style Flooring Modern Kitchens Stainless-Steel Appliances Granite Countertops With Tile Backsplash Butcher-Block Island Pendant Lighting Washer & Dryer Under-Cabinet Lighting Spacious Walk-in Closets Patio or Balcony Unlimited Hot Water via Teal System Valet Trash Service ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pool & Sundeck With Chaise Chairs Outdoor Grilling Stations Hammocks & Lounge Chairs Outdoor Lounge With Bar & Tv Ground-Floor Restaurants & Retail 2,060 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Business Center & Cyber Lounge Professional Conference Room Complimentary Wifi in Clubroom Grand Club Room With Kitchen & Table Games Theater With Projector and Surround Sound Beautifully Landscaped Courtyard Bark Park On-Site Professionally Managed by Cws Furnished Apartments Available ___________________ About Me Hello! I’m Renee. I’m one of the few people around who are native to Austin. I’m basically a rare holographic Charizard. I digress. I help people like you find people apartments to live in! My team and I have helped over a hundred people find not just the perfect building, but the perfect neighborhood. We know how overwhelming it can be! Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunting journey awesome. I’m also free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470518 ]