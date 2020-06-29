All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 6506 Burnet Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
6506 Burnet Road
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

6506 Burnet Road

6506 Burnet Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Allandale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6506 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
Allandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
trash valet
6506 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 03/20/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You’re in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you’re intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It’s that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world’s largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you’ve secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?! ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Cable & Internet Ready Custom Lighting and Ceiling Fans Airy 10-Foot Ceilings Concrete or Wood-Style Flooring Modern Kitchens Stainless-Steel Appliances Granite Countertops With Tile Backsplash Butcher-Block Island Pendant Lighting Washer & Dryer Under-Cabinet Lighting Spacious Walk-in Closets Patio or Balcony Unlimited Hot Water via Teal System Valet Trash Service ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Pool & Sundeck With Chaise Chairs Outdoor Grilling Stations Hammocks & Lounge Chairs Outdoor Lounge With Bar & Tv Ground-Floor Restaurants & Retail 2,060 Square Foot State-of-the-Art Fitness Center Business Center & Cyber Lounge Professional Conference Room Complimentary Wifi in Clubroom Grand Club Room With Kitchen & Table Games Theater With Projector and Surround Sound Beautifully Landscaped Courtyard Bark Park On-Site Professionally Managed by Cws Furnished Apartments Available ___________________ About Me Hello! I’m Renee. I’m one of the few people around who are native to Austin. I’m basically a rare holographic Charizard. I digress. I help people like you find people apartments to live in! My team and I have helped over a hundred people find not just the perfect building, but the perfect neighborhood. We know how overwhelming it can be! Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunting journey awesome. I’m also free to work with! [ Published 27-Mar-20 / ID 3470518 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 Burnet Road have any available units?
6506 Burnet Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 Burnet Road have?
Some of 6506 Burnet Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 Burnet Road currently offering any rent specials?
6506 Burnet Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 Burnet Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6506 Burnet Road is pet friendly.
Does 6506 Burnet Road offer parking?
No, 6506 Burnet Road does not offer parking.
Does 6506 Burnet Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 Burnet Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 Burnet Road have a pool?
Yes, 6506 Burnet Road has a pool.
Does 6506 Burnet Road have accessible units?
No, 6506 Burnet Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 Burnet Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6506 Burnet Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Trillium Terrace
6500 Menchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78745
Forest Park Apartment Homes
1088 Park Plz
Austin, TX 78753
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek
1329 W Mary St
Austin, TX 78704
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Bridgehead
6001 Shepherd Mountain Cv
Austin, TX 78730

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin