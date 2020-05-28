All apartments in Austin
6503 Farmdale Lane
6503 Farmdale Lane

6503 Farmdale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6503 Farmdale Lane, Austin, TX 78749
Village at Western Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
Beautiful 2-story home in Village at Western Oaks backs up to greenbelt with direct access. Convenient South Austin location just off Escarpment and Davis, and minutes from Mopac. Excellent schools. Near Dick Nichols Park with pool, tennis courts and tons of trails. Includes new stainless appliances, hardwood floors downstairs, grand living room and separate family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, master with walk-in shower, jetted tub and double vanity, plus utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Gorgeous, peaceful backyard includes patio with flowering pergola. No pets. Security deposit $2,250.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Farmdale Lane have any available units?
6503 Farmdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6503 Farmdale Lane have?
Some of 6503 Farmdale Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6503 Farmdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Farmdale Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Farmdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6503 Farmdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6503 Farmdale Lane offer parking?
No, 6503 Farmdale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6503 Farmdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Farmdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Farmdale Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6503 Farmdale Lane has a pool.
Does 6503 Farmdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 6503 Farmdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Farmdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 Farmdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
