6503 Farmdale Lane

Beautiful 2-story home in Village at Western Oaks backs up to greenbelt with direct access. Convenient South Austin location just off Escarpment and Davis, and minutes from Mopac. Excellent schools. Near Dick Nichols Park with pool, tennis courts and tons of trails. Includes new stainless appliances, hardwood floors downstairs, grand living room and separate family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, master with walk-in shower, jetted tub and double vanity, plus utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Gorgeous, peaceful backyard includes patio with flowering pergola. No pets. Security deposit $2,250.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



