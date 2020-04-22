6500 Felix AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters oven refrigerator

Please contact 2nd agent (Jared) with questions. Brand new stand-alone back unit home with tasteful modern finishes. Master bedroom down, metal roof, stucco & hardiplank exterior, energy efficient, custom cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in showers, custom decals throughout. Located close to airport and minutes from downtown, ready for move-in! Can be leased out unfurnished for $2350/month. Fridge, washer/dryer will be installed w/accepted lease app. Please contact owner for 1-hour notice to show.