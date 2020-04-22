All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6500 Felix AVE

6500 Felix Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6500 Felix Avenue, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please contact 2nd agent (Jared) with questions. Brand new stand-alone back unit home with tasteful modern finishes. Master bedroom down, metal roof, stucco & hardiplank exterior, energy efficient, custom cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in showers, custom decals throughout. Located close to airport and minutes from downtown, ready for move-in! Can be leased out unfurnished for $2350/month. Fridge, washer/dryer will be installed w/accepted lease app. Please contact owner for 1-hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6500 Felix AVE have any available units?
6500 Felix AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6500 Felix AVE have?
Some of 6500 Felix AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6500 Felix AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6500 Felix AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6500 Felix AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6500 Felix AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6500 Felix AVE offer parking?
No, 6500 Felix AVE does not offer parking.
Does 6500 Felix AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6500 Felix AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6500 Felix AVE have a pool?
No, 6500 Felix AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6500 Felix AVE have accessible units?
No, 6500 Felix AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6500 Felix AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6500 Felix AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
