6466 Hart Lane

6466 Hart Ln - 3 master suites full remodel! $2700 - 3 master suites, with walkin shower and walkin closets. Exceptional remodel inside and out. Features: 8 foot privacy fence on the sides, wrought iron on back for breath taking hill country and sunset views. Back patio features stained cedar ceilings, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Interior features: tile floors, recessed lighting, well insulated walls, attic and windows for high efficiency, high end appliances, pre-wired for all cable/satellite and internet options, Quartz counter tops, extra fridge. To apply visit www.nrpmaustin.com



(RLNE4590238)