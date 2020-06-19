All apartments in Austin
6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin

6441 Rialto Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
Location

6441 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX 78735
East Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

Everyone said you were crazy when you left that highly lucrative tech company job with the big equity package, big yearly bonuses, and christmas parties weren't totally awkward. What do you mean you're going to start a career in publishing semi-autobiographical spy fictional novels? Clearly, your peers and friends were perplexed, even worried! But whose laughing now? You're already on your third New York Times Best Seller's list, and Oprah has personally invited you on her show so she can introduce you to her book club.

Awash with fame and adornment from millions of fans, you can now rest easy in your new luxury South West Austin countryside apartment where you'll spend days sipping exquisite wines by the pool, hanging out with your new celebrity friends, and plotting your next adventurous career move (Taco Sommelier? Fitness Model? Professional Cactus Impersonator?)

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Modern interior fitness including quartz countertops, tile backsplash, Undermount sink, wood plank-style flooring

Dedicated tuck under garages optional (direct access on select units)

Gas appliances including range, tankless water heater and clothes dryer

Select first floor patio / yard areas with gates for direct walk out

Patios / balconies

Additional storage available

Gas Cooking

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Beautiful hill country location with downtown views

Contemporary design

Solar power amenity spaces including expansive resident lounge and fitness area with 12 cardio machines

Multi-purpose exercise room for spain, yoga and more

E-lounge with built-in banquettes and cafe and pc/Mac workstation

Conference room with video conferencing capabilities

Relaxing hammock area adjacent to pool

Automated package locker system at mail kiosk

Natural footpath throughout property

Three incredible sun decks including infinity edge pool, lap pool, lounge seating, cabanas and covered outdoor kitchens with gas ranges

Bike racks

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin have any available units?
6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin have?
Some of 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin currently offering any rent specials?
6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin pet-friendly?
No, 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin offer parking?
Yes, 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin does offer parking.
Does 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin have a pool?
Yes, 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin has a pool.
Does 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin have accessible units?
Yes, 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin has accessible units.
Does 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 Rialto Blvd, Austin does not have units with dishwashers.
