Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

6321 Crumley Lane

6321 Crumley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6321 Crumley Lane, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in SE Austin - Nicely redone 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in a set back secluded lot. New paint, kitchen, appliances, water heater, and floor. Comes with Fridge for your convenience. Nice open and covered front porch, great for relaxing. Very low yard maintenance. Easy access to both Airport and Downtown Austin. Very close to both 183 and 71. Must See !!

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE5124660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 Crumley Lane have any available units?
6321 Crumley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 6321 Crumley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6321 Crumley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 Crumley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6321 Crumley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6321 Crumley Lane offer parking?
No, 6321 Crumley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6321 Crumley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 Crumley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 Crumley Lane have a pool?
No, 6321 Crumley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6321 Crumley Lane have accessible units?
No, 6321 Crumley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 Crumley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 Crumley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 Crumley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 Crumley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
