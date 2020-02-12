All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:16 PM

6305 Villa Rosa Way

6305 Villa · No Longer Available
Location

6305 Villa, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Eight New Properties Available!!! These Town homes have the best of both worlds, Whitehouse school district and the convenience of being located in Tyler. Villa Rosa is a great place to call home! Features include: Granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring throughout, ,high ceilings, large walk in closets, spacious 3 bedroom 2 full baths 1,500 sg ft. Stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove) security systems, (we maintain yard) sprinkler system, 2 car garage with 2 openers, and an open patio with privacy fence. We will also pay your water and trash bill. Pet friendly! Properties Available: 6319, 6317, 6313, 6311, 6307, 6305, 6320, and 6318

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 Villa Rosa Way have any available units?
6305 Villa Rosa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 Villa Rosa Way have?
Some of 6305 Villa Rosa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 Villa Rosa Way currently offering any rent specials?
6305 Villa Rosa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 Villa Rosa Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6305 Villa Rosa Way is pet friendly.
Does 6305 Villa Rosa Way offer parking?
Yes, 6305 Villa Rosa Way offers parking.
Does 6305 Villa Rosa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 Villa Rosa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 Villa Rosa Way have a pool?
No, 6305 Villa Rosa Way does not have a pool.
Does 6305 Villa Rosa Way have accessible units?
No, 6305 Villa Rosa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 Villa Rosa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6305 Villa Rosa Way has units with dishwashers.

