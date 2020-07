Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Lovingly cared for large home and lot on a shaded cul-de-sac in Circle C. Oversized master and secondary bedrooms with walk in closets (master has his & hers!). 2 living and 2 dining areas. Excellent amount of storage throughout. Tile and wood floors downstairs and in bathrooms with high quality carpet upstairs and in bedrooms. Big back yard has plenty of room to relax or play. Enjoy all Circle C amenities, proximity to shopping, Circle C Metro Park, restaurants and freeways.