Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

625 E. STASSNEY LN

625 East Stassney Lane · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 East Stassney Lane, Austin, TX 78745
Sweetbriar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
business center
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
Come home to a unique and modern collection of apartment residences nestled in the outskirts of Austin, TX. Situated just minutes from Highway 35, Highway 71 and South Congress, the accommodating location provides convenient access to your everyday destinations. You will feel as if you?re living in a Hill Country Resort when you move in here! Wade into the resort-style pool, relax in the cabana, workout in the 24-hour fitness center or utilize the business center. Entertain at the outdoor grilling and picnic areas or head home to your new luxurious apartment home! The elegant apartment homes here feature an open-concept living area, European-style cabinetry, contemporary fixtures, beautiful kitchens and garden-style soaking tubs. A must see! Schedule a private tour today. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 E. STASSNEY LN have any available units?
625 E. STASSNEY LN has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 E. STASSNEY LN have?
Some of 625 E. STASSNEY LN's amenities include recently renovated, 24hr gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 E. STASSNEY LN currently offering any rent specials?
625 E. STASSNEY LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 E. STASSNEY LN pet-friendly?
No, 625 E. STASSNEY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 625 E. STASSNEY LN offer parking?
No, 625 E. STASSNEY LN does not offer parking.
Does 625 E. STASSNEY LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 E. STASSNEY LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 E. STASSNEY LN have a pool?
Yes, 625 E. STASSNEY LN has a pool.
Does 625 E. STASSNEY LN have accessible units?
No, 625 E. STASSNEY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 625 E. STASSNEY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 E. STASSNEY LN does not have units with dishwashers.
