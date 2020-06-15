625 E. STASSNEY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities business center 24hr gym pool bbq/grill

Come home to a unique and modern collection of apartment residences nestled in the outskirts of Austin, TX. Situated just minutes from Highway 35, Highway 71 and South Congress, the accommodating location provides convenient access to your everyday destinations. You will feel as if you?re living in a Hill Country Resort when you move in here! Wade into the resort-style pool, relax in the cabana, workout in the 24-hour fitness center or utilize the business center. Entertain at the outdoor grilling and picnic areas or head home to your new luxurious apartment home! The elegant apartment homes here feature an open-concept living area, European-style cabinetry, contemporary fixtures, beautiful kitchens and garden-style soaking tubs. A must see! Schedule a private tour today. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.