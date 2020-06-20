6214 Club Ter

Amenities
Home Near Southeast Downtown Austin and Airport! - Property Id: 283465
Home Near Southeast Downtown Austin and Airport! - Close to a park near downtown Austin, ACC Riverside, and Bergstrom Airport. Home has a 1 car garage with fenced back yard, fresh paint and new plank flooring. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Pets negotiable but no large aggressive breed animals. Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.
