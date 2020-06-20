All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

6214 Club Ter

6214 Club Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Club Terrace, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Home Near Southeast Downtown Austin and Airport! - Property Id: 283465

Home Near Southeast Downtown Austin and Airport! - Close to a park near downtown Austin, ACC Riverside, and Bergstrom Airport. Home has a 1 car garage with fenced back yard, fresh paint and new plank flooring. Kitchen has stove and fridge. Pets negotiable but no large aggressive breed animals. Pet policies: Small Dogs Allowed, Cats Allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283465
Property Id 283465

(RLNE5792095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Club Ter have any available units?
6214 Club Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Club Ter have?
Some of 6214 Club Ter's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Club Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Club Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Club Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 Club Ter is pet friendly.
Does 6214 Club Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Club Ter does offer parking.
Does 6214 Club Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Club Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Club Ter have a pool?
No, 6214 Club Ter does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Club Ter have accessible units?
No, 6214 Club Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Club Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6214 Club Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
